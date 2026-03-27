Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures jump Rs 1,997 to Rs 1.41 lakh/10g on global rebound

Commodity markets was closed in the morning session on account of Ram Navami and resumed trading in the evening session on Thursday.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 08:41 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsCommodities

Follow us on :

Follow Us