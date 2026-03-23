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Gold futures plummet over 10% to Rs 1.29 lakh/10g amid global rout

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal dived by Rs 14,897, or 10.3%, to Rs 1,29,595 per 10 grams
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:59 IST
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