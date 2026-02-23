<p>New Delhi: Gold surged by Rs 2,946 to Rs 1,59,822 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Monday, tracking strong trends in the international market amid renewed global tariff worries.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices#:~:text=Silver%20jumps%20Rs%2018%2C000%20to,Rs%201.58%20lakh%20per%2010g">gold futures</a> for April delivery rallied by Rs 2,946 or 1.88 per cent, to Rs 1,59,822 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,515 lots.</p>.<p>In the international market, gold futures on the Comex advanced $96.61, or 1.9 per cent, to USD 5,177.51 per ounce.</p>.US customs agency to stop collecting tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court on February 24.<p>According to Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, gold climbed in the international market, as renewed tariff worries prompted a rush to safe-haven assets.</p>.<p>On Saturday, US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump"> Donald Trump</a> announced plans to raise global tariffs from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, following the US Supreme Court's rejection of his "reciprocal tariffs".</p>.<p>Trump confirmed the new duties would take effect immediately, although it remained unclear whether he had signed any official document.</p>.<p>Amid this, India postponed negotiations aimed at finalising an interim trade deal with Washington.</p>.<p>"Investors also faced growing fears of a potential US military strike on Iran, with nuclear talks at an impasse. However, negotiators are scheduled to meet again in Geneva on Thursday," he said. </p>