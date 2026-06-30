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Gold futures rise to Rs 1.42 lakh per 10g after early losses

Gold futures briefly slipped below the $4,000 per ounce mark, their lowest level in nearly eight months, before recovering to around $4,040 per ounce in the overseas trade.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:05 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsMulti Commodity Exchange

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