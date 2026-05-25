Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures rise to Rs 1.59 lakh/10g on weak dollar, US-Iran peace deal hopes

According to analysts, US futures traded marginally higher on Monday with volumes remaining thin as American markets stayed closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 10:23 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us