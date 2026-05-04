Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold futures slide to Rs 1.50 lakh per 10g as oil surge, dollar weigh on bullion

During the previous week, gold had depreciated by Rs 1,347, or nearly 1 per cent, to close at Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 09:34 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us