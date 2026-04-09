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Gold import restrictions pinch jewellers, but demand holds

While the broader market impact may be limited, the jewellery segment is likely to face near-term disruption due to tighter import channels and reduced supply flexibility.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 20:49 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsjewellers

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