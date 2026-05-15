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Gold imports jump 82% to $5.62 billion in April; silver by 157%

Gold imports rose 24% to hit an all-time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26. In volume terms, however, the imports dipped 4.76% to 721.03 tonnes.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:11 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsImports

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