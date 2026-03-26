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Gold is meant to be a ‘safe haven’ in uncertain times. Why is it crashing amid a war?

Today, a massive rise in speculative investment means that commodity prices depend on far more than real-world supply and demand.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 08:01 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsCommodities

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