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Gold jumps Rs 5,091 to Rs 1.44 lakh/10g as soft dollar boost safe-haven demand

In the international market, gold futures for April delivery rose $157.9, or 3.59%, to $4,559.9 per ounce.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:14 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsIndian markets

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