<p>India’s 5.7 crore MSMEs sit at the heart of this economy - 36% of manufacturing output, nearly half of our exports, over 25 crore livelihoods. Yet for decades, a vast number of these entrepreneurs have remained either credit-invisible or perpetually underserved. Not because they lack assets, but because the assets they hold did not fit the templates that traditional credit systems were built around. What they do hold, almost universally, is gold.</p>.Global gold market shifts towards investment-led demand amid uncertainty, geopolitical tensions.<p>India’s households are estimated to hold around 34,600 tonnes of gold - equivalent to nearly 89% of the country’s GDP and valued at approximately $3.8 trillion, according to a Morgan Stanley report (October 2025). This stock exceeds the combined official gold reserves of the United States, Germany, and Italy. For generations, this gold was treated as sacred - not collateral, but family heirloom. Today, that relationship is getting decisively renegotiated for the better. Indians are no longer treating this gold as idle asset, they are putting it to work for their future, on their own terms.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">A credit revolution unfolding in real time</p>.<p>Loans against gold jewellery surged 128.8% year-on-year to nearly Rs 4 lakh crore in January 2026, up from Rs 1.75 lakh crore a year prior. Their share of bank retail credit has doubled to 6% in a single year. Gold loans recorded triple-digit growth rates since February 2025, far outpacing overall credit expansion.</p>.<p>Entrepreneurs who once reached for gold loans reluctantly, in times of a cash crisis, are now proactively leveraging it to finance seasonal inventory, fund an expansion, or seize a time-sensitive opportunity.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Speed is a competitive advantage</p>.<p>To understand why gold loans are structurally suited to MSMEs, one has to understand the timely economics of small businesses. A garment exporter spotting discounted fabric cannot wait weeks for a credit appraisal. A food processor preparing for a local festival operates within days. A contractor bridging a receivables gap cannot depend on cash flows that have yet to arrive. Gold loans are architecturally suited to all three scenarios. An entrepreneur can walk into a branch with gold jewellery and walk out with working capital in under 60 minutes. The bullet repayment structure, with principal and interest settled at tenure end instead of monthly outflows, keeps capital within the business during its most productive period. For an MSME operating on thin margins and irregular receivables, this is not just convenience. It is a structural advantage that most formal credit products are not built to offer.</p>.<p>There is a second, less discussed benefit. Gold loans do not require an MSME to have formalised financial data to access credit - with no GST history review, or credit score threshold, or co-signatory requirement. For millions of micro-enterprises still in the process of building credit histories, gold loans function as a bridge into the formal credit ecosystem. Gold prices rose sharply in recent times, with global forecasts pointing to further appreciation ahead. The collateral value of household gold, long sitting idle in family lockers, has also quietly surged, giving MSMEs an asset-driven credit upgrade that no conventional credit assessment can replicate.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Democratising capital</p>.<p>The story of who is borrowing is as instructive as how much they are borrowing. According to the CRIF High Mark ‘The Credit Goes to Her’ 2026 report, women now hold 43.5% of India’s total gold loan portfolio. Across much of rural and semi-urban India, gold jewellery is often the only asset a woman holds in her own name. The surge in women-led micro-enterprises such as tailoring units in Rajasthan, organic agri-startups in Maharashtra, home-based food ventures in Tamil Nadu are being financed, by women exercising economic agency through what they already own.</p>.<p>The demographic shift is equally telling. The 31-40 age cohort now holds nearly 30% of the active gold loan portfolio, making it the single largest segment by volume. These are not reluctant borrowers navigating social stigma. They are aspirational, digitally-aware entrepreneurs who treat gold as a high-velocity financial instrument rather than only a family heirloom. The stigma is dissolving. Strategy is overtaking its place.</p>.<p>The credit gap facing India’s MSMEs will not be closed by any single instrument. It will be closed by many, each suited to a different borrower, at a different stage, with a different need. But for the millions of entrepreneurs who hold gold, who operate at speed, who are building businesses before they have the paperwork to prove it, the credit line is already there. The question is how deliberately they choose to deploy it.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(The writer is Joint Managing Director, Muthoot Finance)</span></p>