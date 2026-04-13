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Gold loans and India's MSME opportunity

India’s households are estimated to hold around 34,600 tonnes of gold - equivalent to nearly 89% of the country’s GDP and valued at approximately $3.8 trillion, according to a Morgan Stanley report (October 2025).
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 01:46 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 01:46 IST
India NewsGoldMSME

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