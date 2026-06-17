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Gold price tumbles Rs 4,800 to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10g, silver drops Rs 5,300

Gold prices declined on Wednesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead of several important US economic events.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:53 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:53 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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