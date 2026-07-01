Gold prices drop by Rs 1,701 to Rs 1,40,830 per 10 gm

<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday dropped by Rs 1,701 to Rs 1,40,830 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 1,701, or 1.19 per cent, at Rs 1,40,830 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,103 lots.</p>.Gold futures drop to Rs 1,41,238/10g, slips below USD 4,000/ounce.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in precious metal prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.94 per cent to $3,970.15 per ounce in New York.</p>