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Gold prices drop by Rs 1,701 to Rs 1,40,830 per 10 gm

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.94 per cent to $3,970.15 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:04 IST
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