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Gold rebounds as US-Iran peace deal hopes cool inflation fears

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 2,71,000 per kilogram, market players said.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 12:52 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

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