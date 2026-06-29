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Gold rebounds Rs 1,300 after three-day slide; silver slides Rs 2,000

Silver fell for the fourth consecutive session, declining by Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,24,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous session, the white metal had settled at Rs 2,26,000 per kg.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 13:25 IST
Business NewsGoldsilver

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