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Gold rebounds Rs 1,600; silver rallies Rs 5,000 on US-Iran deal hopes

Silver prices also strengthened sharply, jumping Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,74,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 12:56 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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