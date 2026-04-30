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Gold rebounds Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.54 lakh/10g on weak US dollar

In the international markets, spot gold gained $91.80, or 2.02%, to $4,635.52 per ounce, while silver rose 3.31% to $73.69 per ounce.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:36 IST
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