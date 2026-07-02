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Gold rebounds Rs 3,000 to Rs 1.47 lakh/10g as weak US dollar revives bullion demand

Silver continued its upward trajectory for the third consecutive session, rising Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 11:40 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsdollar

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