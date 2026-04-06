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Gold rises over 1% to Rs 1.51 lakh/10g in futures trade

Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, gold has lost its sheen by Rs 14,358, or nearly 9%, from Rs 1,65,659 per 10 gm recorded on February 27, 2026.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 11:12 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsIndian markets

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