<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> climbed Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,64,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, driven by fresh buying by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.</p>.<p>The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1,62,900 per 10 grams on Thursday.</p>.<p>Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said, that gold price rose amid mixed global signals, "as markets weighed escalating US trade protectionism and persistent tensions in the Middle East against a steady dollar".</p>.<p>He added that geopolitical friction and tariff-related uncertainty continued to support safe-haven demand, the stable dollar, and lowered expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve limited more significant upward movements.</p>.Gold futures increase on spot demand; silver futures rise to Rs 2.67 lakh/kg.<p>However, silver extended losses for the second consecutive day, declining Rs 2,500, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2,68,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 2,70,500 per kg, as per the association.</p>.<p>In the international market, spot silver gained USD 1.42, or 1.6 per cent, to USD 89.72 per ounce; however, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 5,172.17 per ounce.</p>.<p>"Spot gold is trading steady at USD 5,180 as traders wait for further information and clarity on the US-Iran nuclear deal," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.</p>.Silver declines by Rs 7,400, gold falls by 1,300 amid weak global trends.<p>Gandhi of HDFC Securities said investors will now focus on the macroeconomic front, with the US Producer Price Index data set to be released later in the day.</p>.<p>This inflation data could impact expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy direction and influence the near-term trajectory of the US dollar and bullion prices.</p>.<p>"Speeches from several Federal Open Market Committee members will also be closely watched for further insights, which may provide fresh momentum for gold," he added.</p>