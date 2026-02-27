Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold rises Rs 1,800 to Rs 1.64 lakh/10g on fresh buying

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1,62,900 per 10 grams on Thursday.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 13:39 IST
Business NewsMarketsGold prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us