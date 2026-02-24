Gold rises Rs 400 to Rs 1.63 lakh/10g; silver stays flat at Rs 2.72 lakh/kg

<p>New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 400 to Rs 1,63,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid persistent buying by stockists and a weaker rupee, according to the local marketmen.</p>.<p>The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,62,800 per 10 grams on Monday.</p>.<p>However, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 2,72,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).</p>.<p>Traders said increased offtake by local jewellers and stockists supported gold prices in the domestic market, even as international precious metal rates declined.</p>.<p>In the international markets, spot gold was trading 1.35 per cent lower at USD 5,157.16 per ounce, while silver traded flat at USD 88.19 per ounce.</p>.<p>Analysts said weakness in the rupee made gold costlier for holders of other currencies, offsetting the impact of a decline in global prices. PTI HG HG BAL BAL</p>