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Gold rises to Rs 1.49 lakh/10g in futures trade on strong global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for August delivery increased by Rs 915, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 1,49,847 per 10 grams in 9,122 lots.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:52 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

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