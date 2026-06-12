Gold rises to Rs 1.49 lakh/10g in futures trade on strong global cues

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> rose nearly 1 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Friday, tracking a firm trend in the overseas markets.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for August delivery increased by Rs 915, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 1,49,847 per 10 grams in 9,122 lots.</p>.<p>"Gold prices surged nearly 1 per cent on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced that he had cancelled plans for a military strike on Iran," brokerage firm Axis Securities said.</p>.Gold extends losses in futures trade amid inflation, West Asia concerns.<p>The move eased immediate geopolitical concerns and boosted demand for precious metals, it added.</p>.<p>Globally, Comex gold futures for August contract appreciated by $88.75, or 2.16 per cent, to $4,202.75 per ounce in New York.</p>.<p>"Bullion rebounded sharply from a six-month low after President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>said the US and Iran could reach a peace agreement as soon as this weekend, gains were limited by uncertainty surrounding the negotiations, with Iranian officials denying that a final deal had been reached," Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Optimism over a potential diplomatic breakthrough helped ease concerns over global energy supplies, triggering a sharp decline in oil prices and improving risk sentiment across global markets, he added.</p>.<p>However, investors remained focused on the inflation outlook after US producer prices rose more than expected in May, highlighting the continued impact of elevated energy costs on the economy.</p>.<p>Market participants will monitor the developments in US-Iran negotiations and commentary from Federal Reserve officials, which will be key in shaping expectations for interest rates and precious metals, Modi said. </p>