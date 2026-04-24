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Gold, silver drop for third day on strengthening of US dollar

In the international markets, spot gold rose marginally to $4,708.17 per ounce, while silver gained nearly 1 per cent to $75.96 per ounce.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:01 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarketsStock Markets

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