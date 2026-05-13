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Gold, silver imports from Dubai may rise after duty hike: GTRI

India had allowed imports of gold from Dubai at tariffs one percentage point below the normal Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) rate through a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) system.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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