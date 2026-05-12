Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold, silver jump in Delhi as rupee slides to record low

The rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at an all-time low of 95.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, continuing to provide strong support to domestic gold prices.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 13:48 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarketsStock Markets

Follow us on :

Follow Us