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Gold, silver prices slip amid flare-up in West Asia tensions

Silver prices also eased due to profit-taking after a four-day rally, as the white metal traded at Rs 2,61,300 per kg.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 14:01 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarketsWest AsiaPrice

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