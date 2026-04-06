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Gold, silver remain moderately bullish for FY27 amid global uncertainty

On the domestic front during FY26, silver futures surged by Rs 1,41,431, or 142.2%, from Rs 99,461 per kg recorded on April 1, 2025.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 07:57 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

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