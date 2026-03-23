<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices </a>slipped more than 2 per cent on Monday, hitting a nearly four-month low, as an escalating Middle East conflict stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates.</p><p>Spot gold fell 2.7 per cent to $4,366.94 per ounce as of 0432 GMT, extending losses into a ninth straight session. The metal, which fell to its lowest since January 2 on the day, lost more than 10% last week.</p><p>US gold futures for April delivery fell 4.5 per cent to $4,369.90.</p><p>"With the Iranian conflict into its fourth week, and oil prices hanging around the $100 level, expectations have pivoted from rate cuts to potential rate hikes, which have tarnished gold's appeal from a yield point of view," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.</p><p>Meanwhile, Iran said on Sunday it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours in retaliation if US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>follows through with his threat to hit Iran's electricity grid in 48 hours.</p>.West Asia conflict | ‘You are fired’: Iran's IRGC pulls no punches, mocks Donald Trump with his own phrases amid US' Hormuz ultimatum.<p>"Gold's high liquidity appears to be hurting it during this risk-off period. Downturns in stock markets are leading to gold portions being closed to cover margin calls on other assets," Waterer said.</p><p>Asian shares fell and oil prices stayed well above $110 a barrel, as investors weighed U.S. and Iranian threats to target energy facilities.</p><p>The closure of the Strait of Hormuz kept crude elevated, stoking inflation fears by pushing up transport and manufacturing costs. While rising inflation typically boosts gold's appeal as a hedge, high rates curb demand for the non-yielding asset.</p><p>Market pricing for a US Federal Reserve rate hike this year has shot up, and is now seen as far more likely than a rate cut, with rate futures pricingin around a 32 per cent chance of a rate hike by December, per the CME FedWatch tool.</p><p>Spot silver lost 3.4 per cent to $65.45 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 3.4 per cent to $1,857.67 and palladium was steady at $1,403.10. </p>