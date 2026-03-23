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Gold slides to nearly 4-month low as Mideast tensions stoke inflation fears

US ​gold futures for ⁠April delivery fell 4.5 per cent to $4,369.90.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 05:20 IST
Business NewsGoldMarketsMiddle East

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