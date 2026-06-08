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Gold slips below Rs 1.59 lakh/10g amid fresh West Asia tensions

Silver also remained under intense selling pressure, plunging Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,55,700 per kg, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:08 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:08 IST
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