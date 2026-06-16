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Gold slips Rs 200 in Delhi; silver trades flat amid subdued domestic demand

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity fell Rs 200 to Rs 1,59,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 1,59,400 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 13:27 IST
Business NewsMarketsGold pricesSilver prices

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