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Gold slumps Rs 2,100 to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10g; silver trades flat in Delhi

Analysts said the prolonged tensions in West Asia have raised concerns over elevated energy prices and inflation, limiting the appeal of gold.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:41 IST
Business NewsDelhiGoldsilverMarkets

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