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Gold soars by Rs 8,550, silver by Rs 20,500 after import duty hike

The duty hike follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for curbs on gold purchases, along with other austerity measures, to reduce avoidable foreign-exchange expenditure.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:20 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarketsStock Marketsimport duty hike

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