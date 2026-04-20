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Gold stays golden, but Indians tweak buying strategy

Even as gold prices hovered near record highs, driven by a strengthening US dollar and geopolitical tensions, demand remained resilient.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 22:29 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGold

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