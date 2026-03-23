Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold tumbles Rs 9,050, silver declines by Rs 10,500 per kg in Delhi on weak demand

In the international market, spot gold fell USD 227.42, or 5.06 per cent, to USD 4,263.73 per ounce, while silver fell USD 4.25, or 6.3 per cent, to USD 63.53 per ounce.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 14:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 14:33 IST
Business NewsDelhiIndiaGoldsilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us