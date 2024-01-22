Here's some financial advice you’re probably not getting

The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) can lead to hasty and misaligned investment decisions. Investors are frequently tempted to chase high-performing markets or sectors, driven by a fear of missing out on returns. FOMO is a dangerous trend and leads to most investors damaging their long-term wealth by buying trending investments. If something is popular - staying away is the best advice. An advisor finds it easy to sell trending investments - hence, investors should be careful before buying anything trending.