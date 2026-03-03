<p>Stock, foreign exchange and commodities markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 3, on the account of Holi. Trading will resume on Wednesday, March 4.</p>.Asian countries most at risk from oil, gas supply disruptions in Strait of Hormuz: Report.<p>The Nifty 50 dropped 1.24 per cent to settle at a one-month low of 24,865.70 on Monday, while the BSE Sensex shed 1.29 per cent to 80,238.85, its lowest close in six months, as the West Asia crisis pushed crude prices higher and triggered investor flight to safe havens.</p><p>The rupee dropped 0.54 per cent versus the US dollar to 91.4700, as the escalating conflict in West Asia kept global financial markets on edge.</p>