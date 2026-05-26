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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Taiwan's stock market surged past India's to become the fifth largest globally, driven by TSMC's AI chip dominance.
Key points
• Taiwan's market surge
Taiwan's stock market capitalisation reached $4.95 trillion, overtaking India's $4.92 trillion, largely due to TSMC's 49% share rally this year.
• TSMC's dominance
TSMC accounts for 42% of Taiwan's benchmark index, reflecting the island's heavy concentration in tech hardware tied to the AI investment cycle.
• Regulatory tailwind
Taiwan's financial regulator increased investment limits for domestic funds in single stocks, potentially attracting over $6 billion in inflows.
• India's struggles
India's market fell 8% this year amid foreign outflows, high energy costs, and limited AI exposure, despite its stronger GDP growth.
• Global fund shift
Global funds sold nearly $24 billion of Indian equities in 2024, redirecting investments to AI-driven markets like Taiwan and South Korea.
Key statistics
$4.95 trillion
Taiwan's market capitalisation
$4.92 trillion
India's market capitalisation
42%
TSMC's index weighting
49%
TSMC's 2024 share rally
8%
India's 2024 market decline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 May 2026, 06:09 IST