India gives offshore funds 7 months to liquidate holdings if investor data not disclosed: Sources

"There is no immediate deadline or cliff for offshore funds to liquidate any holdings," said the first of the two sources.

They declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last year asked offshore funds that have invested more than 50 per cent of their assets under management (AUM) in a single group of companies and have more than Rs 25000 crore ($3 billion) in Indian equity markets to disclose their investors.