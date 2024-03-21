India to start optional same-day settlement for 25 stocks

India's markets regulator will start an optional same-day settlement for 25 stocks with a limited number of brokers on March 28, according to a circular on its website published on Thursday.

Referring to the launch as a beta version, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said the optional T+0 will work alongside the existing T+1 settlement.

In T+1, trades are settled within 24 hours of execution.

However, T+0 settlement will be only for trades executed between 09:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. IST, the circular said.

Exchanges would disclose the list of the 25 stocks eligible for T+0 settlement on their websites, SEBI said, without saying by when these stocks will be disclosed.

Exchanges shall also provide a fortnightly report on the progress of activities in the beta version of the settlement cycle till further direction, it added.