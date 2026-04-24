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Indian shares fall on higher oil prices, weak Infosys forecast

All 16 major sectors declined, on the day. ​The broader small-caps and mid-caps ⁠fell about 0.5% each.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 05:41 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 05:41 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketInfosys

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