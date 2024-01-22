Indian stock market investors brace for an eventful 2024

2024 is expected to be an eventful and volatile year for the Indian stock markets, due to elections, two union budgets, continuing war in Middle-East and Eastern Europe impacting commodity prices and supply chains, and an anticipated interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India and major western central banks.
Overall, it’s a positive outlook for Indian financial markets on the back of a robust economy, with Nifty expected to touch 24,000 levels to deliver 11% returns by year-end, Seshadri Sen of Emkay Global said. Sectorally, manufacturing and infrastructure are expected to gain prominence as prime themes in 2024, he added.
After a year of near-constant rallying, investors got their first glimpse of this expected volatility last week, triggered by weak HDFC Bank results and profit-taking. HDFC Bank, a key component of benchmark indices, fell over 9% last week, while Sensex and Nifty lowered by 1,904 and 512 points, respectively. They closed Saturday’s special trading session at 71,423.65 and 21,585.70, respectively.
Recovery is unlikely to take place soon, according to market experts, as investors continue to cash in on the relatively high valuations, which leave little room for investments. The Indian stock market touched the $4 trillion mark for the first time on December 4 last year, raising concerns about over-valuation that generally results in a pullback.
“We are already seeing that Indian stocks are quite overstretched, highly valued amongst emerging markets. So excesses, especially in terms of valuations, are likely to be corrected,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of WealthWave Insights.
“The first calendar quarter is when I expect a decent amount of volatility, because valuations are rich and people’s expectations on interest rates and liquidity are yet not stabilised. I expect stability to come in the market in the coming quarters,” said Nishit Master, portfolio manager at Axis Securities PMS.
The positive sentiment surrounding expected cuts in interest rates were reversed last week as central bankers indicated the battle against inflation has not yet been won.
Traders now expect the Federal Reserve to hold out on interest rates till May, while RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das last week said the central bank was not even discussing a policy pivot at the moment, and cuts are unlikely to be considered until inflation is brought under 4%.
“With interest cuts in the US economy, there could be a lot of uncertainty in the market. Markets have been expecting 3-4 rate cuts this year but that could be delayed. In case oil prices surge, inflation could again shoot up and that could act as a very big deterrent for interest rate cuts,” as per Sachdeva.
Elections not just for the Lok Sabha, but in many major economies, will also be a huge driver for investors. More than 60 countries, or 2 billion people are headed for the ballots in 2024. According to Master, this could cause market volatility in Q4, which is when the US will elect a new president.
“Even though the performance of Indian markets before and after general elections, historically, has been good, the Modi government has been in power for 10 years. So, even if there is a clear mandate for the Modi government, I don’t think markets will cheer the way they had in the past two elections,” Sachdeva highlighted.
Furthermore, this volatility will be two-way, Master underscored. “All these events have a probability on both sides. For instance, with general elections, if the market believes that policy stability is in question then there is a downside risk.” he explained.
Market analysts however, seem divided on the performance of small-cap and mid-cap companies, which made headlines in 2023 with Nifty Smallcap 100 delivering around 54% returns and Nifty Midcap 100 surging over 45%. While Mumbai-headquartered Emkay Global appears bullish on the prospects of these indices in 2024, some disagree.
“I don’t expect the kind of outperformance we saw in small and mid-cap (indices) last year to continue in this year. They will still outperform Nifty, probably 200-300 bps outperformance versus Nifty could be possible,” Master said.