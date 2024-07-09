India's equity mutual fund inflows hit record high in June, data shows

Bengaluru: Inflows into India's equity mutual funds rose 17 per cent sequentially to a record high of Rs 40,600 crore (about $5 billion) in June, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Tuesday.

Equity mutual funds have seen net inflows aggregating to Rs 5,99,000 crore from domestic investors since February 2021, well above net foreign inflows of Rs 33,361crore over the same period.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 has risen about 65 per cent over these last 40 months, helped by sustained mutual fund inflows, steady earnings and the fastest macroeconomic growth among large economies.

Inflows into large-caps rose 46 per cent to Rs 970 crore, a three-month high, supported by policy continuity and macroeconomic stability.