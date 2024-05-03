BSE, NSE spar for dominance in hot derivatives market

The exchange will launch "complementary products" and "relaunch languishing products", Sundararaman Ramamurthy, chief executive of BSE told Reuters, without elaborating.

"We do not consider ourselves in competition with NSE," Ramamurthy said. "They have been very large for the last 23 years and we have just started getting traction."

Details of the new products planned by the two exchanges have not been previously reported.

BSE’s aggressive strategy has pushed up its market share in derivatives trading from less than one percent to 17 per cent in the twelve months ending March 2024, denting NSE's near monopoly on derivatives trading in India.

Options volumes have rocketed as well. Of the 108 billion options contracts traded worldwide in 2023, 78 per cent were on Indian exchanges, according to data from the Futures Industry Association.

Both exchanges have seen revenues rise, with the BSE reporting a 55 per cent increase in the nine months ending December 2023 and NSE a 21 per cent increase. For NSE, 80 per cent of its revenue comes from transaction charges, for BSE it is 38 per cent as per exchange disclosures.

The competition has caught the attention of market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Earlier this week, Sebi asked the exchanges to pay higher regulatory fees based on the notional value of derivatives traded, after which BSE raised its transaction fees.

Sebi is also scrutinising the incentives given by exchanges to brokers, two regulatory sources told Reuters. The regulator is probing the practise of charging lower transaction fees for brokers with high turnover, the sources said.

Sebi has not so far responded to a Reuters request for comments. An NSE spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment.