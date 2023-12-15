JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

India's exports decline 2.83% to $33.9 billion in Nov: Govt data

During the April-November period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 6.51 per cent to $278.8 billion.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 10:13 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: India's exports declined by 2.83 per cent to $33.90 billion in November this year compared to $34.89 billion a year ago, government data released on Friday showed.

Imports also declined to $54.48 billion in the month under consideration, as against $56.95 billion recorded in November 2022.

The country's trade deficit in November stood at $20.58 billion.

During the April-November period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 6.51 per cent to $278.8 billion.

Imports during the eight-month period fell by 8.67 per cent to $445.15 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite the global slowdown, India's export numbers are doing good.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 December 2023, 10:13 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsTradeMarketsImportsExports

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT