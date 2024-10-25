Home
India's forex reserves drop $2.16 billion to $688.26 billion

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $10.746 billion to $690.43 billion in one of the largest declines in the reserves in recent times, the RBI said on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 12:27 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 12:27 IST
