businessmarkets

India's forex reserves drop USD 2.119 billion to USD 723.608 billion

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 13:35 IST
Published 27 February 2026, 13:35 IST
Business NewsForex

