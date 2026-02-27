<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 2.119 billion to USD 723.608 billion during the week ended February 20, the RBI said on Friday.</p><p>In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 8.663 billion to a new all-time high of USD 725.727 billion.</p><p>For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.039 billion to USD 572.564 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.</p>.India's forex kitty jumps $8.66 billion to record $725.72 billion: RBI.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p><p>Value of the gold reserves dropped by USD 977 million to USD 127.489 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p><p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 84 million to USD 18.84 billion, the apex bank said.</p><p>India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 18 million to USD 4.716 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.</p>