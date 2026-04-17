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India's forex reserves jump $3.8 billion to reclaim $700 billion mark

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 13:06 IST
Business NewsRBIMarketsForex Reserve

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