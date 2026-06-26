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India's forex reserves rise by $963 million to $672.587 billion: RBI data

For the week ended June 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.072 billion to $541.217 billion, according to the RBI.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:58 IST
Business NewsIndiaReserve Bank of IndiaMarketsForex Reserve

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