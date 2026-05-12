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India's IT shares near three‑year low as OpenAI move revives AI fears

India's $315 billion IT sector under pressure Worries about AI disruption ​return to the fore.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:44 IST
sharesOpenAIHCL TechnologiesTCSInfosysHSBCIndian Shares

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