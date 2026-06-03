India’s physical stock of gold remains steady at 880.52 tonnes: RBI

<p>New Delhi: India’s physical stock of gold remains steady at 880.52 tonnes, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india-rbi">Reserve Bank of India (RBI)</a> said on Wednesday dismissing a media report which claimed that the central bank had sold the reserves worth around $12 billion to protect foreign currency assets.</p><p>“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come across reports in certain sections of the media about RBI’s sale of gold. The RBI emphasizes that these reports are not correct,” the RBI said in a statement.</p>.Did RBI sell gold worth $12 billion to save foreign reserves? PIB fact-checks.RBI may have sold gold to save forex reserves: Report.<p>The RBI’s clarification on gold holdings came after news agency Bloomberg reported that the RBI likely sold gold reserves worth roughly $12 billion in the two weeks through May 22, while buying $7.5 billion of foreign-currency assets. Bloomberg has claimed that its analysis is based on publicly available data.</p><p>The RBI clarified that physical stock of gold is disclosed in its Monthly Bulletin. As part of the clarification note, the central bank shared its latest monthly bulletin report, which was released on May 22.</p><p>This monthly bulletin shows India’s foreign exchange reserves data until the week ended April 24.</p><p>The report shows that the volume of India’s gold reserves stood at 880.34 tonnes during the week ended March 20 and it remained at the same level in the week ended March 27.</p><p>It increased marginally to 880.52 tonnes during the week ended April 3 and remained unchanged for the next three weeks until the week ended April 24.</p><p>While the RBI’s monthly bulletin shows gold reserves data until April 24, Bloomberg news report claims about the reduction in reserves during two weeks through May 22.</p><p>As per the RBI’s latest weekly bulletin released on May 29, the value of India’s gold reserves stood at $114.786 billion for the week ended May 22, which was down by $4.53 billion from the previous week.</p>.India’s forex reserves jump by $9 billion to $697.12 billion: RBI.Forex reserves rise by USD 14 billion to USD 700 billion: RBI data.<p>The value of India’s gold reserves stood at $122.13 billion during the week ended April 17. It fell to $120.23 billion in the week ended April 24, even though the volume remained the same.</p><p>India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell to $681.38 billion for the week ended May 22, the lowest-level in more than a year, as per the latest available data. The country’s forex reserves have declined sharply after touching a record high of $728.49 billion during the week ended February 27.</p>