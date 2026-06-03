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India’s physical stock of gold remains steady at 880.52 tonnes: RBI

Central bank dismisses report of $12 billion worth of gold stock sale.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:00 IST
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